BRIEF-Ferroglobe says CEO Pedro Larrea Paguaga to be appointed to Board

June 2 Ferroglobe PLC:

* Director Tomás García Madrid resigns; replaced by Manuel Garrido y Ruano; Chief Executive Officer Pedro Larrea Paguaga to be appointed to the Board

* To appoint Larrea Paguaga as additional director, co to amend articles of association to increase maximum number of directors from 9 to 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
