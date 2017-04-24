BRIEF-Ferroglobe says confirms its Executive Chairman Javier López Madrid questioned by an investigating court in Madrid

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Ferroglobe Plc
* Ferroglobe plc - confirms that its executive chairman, javier lópez madrid, has been questioned by an investigating court in madrid
* Ferroglobe plc - lópez madrid was a non-executive director of ohl at time of alleged payment and remains a non-executive director of ohl
* Ferroglobe plc - lópez madrid denies allegations against him and intends to defend himself
* Says board of ferroglobe has reviewed developments and all available information in this legal proceeding
* Ferroglobe plc- the allegations do not involve ferroglobe or lópez madrid's actions on behalf of ferroglobe
* Ferroglobe - executive chairman questioned in relation to alleged payment in 2007 of eur 1.4 million by obrascón huarte lain, s.a.
* Ferroglobe plc - no charges have been brought against executive chairman javier lópez madrid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: