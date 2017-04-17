BRIEF-FGL terminates merger Anbang Insurance; says received interest from other parties

April 17 Fidelity & Guaranty Life-

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life provides update on its review of strategic alternatives

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - FGL has terminated its merger agreement with Anbang Insurance Group

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - is continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives and has received interest from a number of parties

* Says FGL has no remaining obligations under Anbang merger agreement and may enter into an alternative transaction