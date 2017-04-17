BRIEF-FGL terminates merger Anbang Insurance; says received interest from other parties

BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover Q4 revenues 7.3 bln pounds, up 10 percent
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
April 17 Fidelity & Guaranty Life-
* Fidelity & Guaranty Life provides update on its review of strategic alternatives
* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - FGL has terminated its merger agreement with Anbang Insurance Group
* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - is continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives and has received interest from a number of parties
* Says FGL has no remaining obligations under Anbang merger agreement and may enter into an alternative transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA extended the maturity of a $500 million debt with Citibank NA as part of a strategy to cut financial expenses, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: