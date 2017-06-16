版本:
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO confirms will step down early 2019

June 16 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne:

* asked whether political and market uncertainties could result in him rethinking his decision to step down in early 2019, says "No". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
