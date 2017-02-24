版本:
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prepays $1.8 billion loan due May 2017

Feb 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:

* Its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8 billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full

* The loan was paid with cash on hand as part of the group's continued focus to reduce its focus to reduce gross debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
