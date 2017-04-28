版本:
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prices 800 mln euro debt offering with 1 pct coupon

April 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:

* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon

* pricing done through group's Irish branch

* order book of over 2.7 billion euros, over 200 investors. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
