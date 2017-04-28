BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prices 800 mln euro debt offering with 1 pct coupon

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America Ltd’s 8.000% notes due 2042
April 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:
* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon
* pricing done through group's Irish branch
* order book of over 2.7 billion euros, over 200 investors. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Presbia plc - through may 19, 2017, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of co's microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial -sec filing
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing