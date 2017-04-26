BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler, supplier might put connected and automated car in production in few years -CEO

April 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio
Marchionne told analysts on a conference call:
* group might, in partnership with supplier, put
connected/automated vehicle in production in next few years
* expects to start making money from alfa romeo sales in q4
* seen slowdown in U.S. incentive spending in April
* hopeful to resolve issue with U.S. Emissions regulators on
2017 certification in next few weeks
* will have to rely on gas, probably some form of
electrification, to meet future emissions regulations
* situation in Latam difficult, still confident can reach
2018 targets for region
* asked if Jeep or RAM large or strong enough to exist as
standalone entity outside FCA, said "yes"
* open to potential collaboration with Baidu in china market
on self-driving vehicles
* reiterated focused more on delivering numbers than talking
to Volkswagen on potential tie-up
* to continue production of some versions of current jeep
wrangler, ram 1500 pickup in 2018 after redesigned versions
introduced in us early 2018
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)