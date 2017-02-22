版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 23:16 BJT

BRIEF-Fiat ranks last, Lexus first in 2017 JD Power vehicle dependability study

Feb 22 2017 JD Power U.S. vehicle dependability study:

* U.S. vehicles with Fiat nameplate had most number of owner-reported problems during third year of vehicle ownership

* U.S. vehicles with Lexus nameplate had least number of owner-reported problems during third year of vehicle ownership Source text: bit.ly/2loFESQ Further company coverage:
