BRIEF-FIBRA Macquarie México announces certificate repurchase program

June 26 Macquarie Mexico Real Estate Management Sa De Cv

* Signed term sheet for new $210 million, 10-year secured loan ​

* Technical committee approved, established certificate repurchase program in accordance with terms of trust agreement

* FIBRAMQ is authorized to repurchase up to 5 percent of outstanding certificates over next 12 months

* Proceeds of financing are expected to be used to repay existing $180 million secured loan matures in feb 2018​ Further company coverage:
