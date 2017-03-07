版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Fibrocell announces convertible preferred stock financing for $8 mln

March 7 Fibrocell Science Inc:

* Fibrocell announces convertible preferred stock financing for $8.0 million

* Fibrocell Science Inc - fibrocell has agreed to sell an aggregate of 8,000 units for a purchase price of $1,000 per unit

* Fibrocell Science - intends to use net proceeds of about $7.7 million from offering for continued clinical, pre-clinical development of product candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
