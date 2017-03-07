BRIEF-Fibrocell announces convertible preferred stock financing for $8 mln

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Fibrocell Science Inc:
* Fibrocell announces convertible preferred stock financing for $8.0 million
* Fibrocell Science Inc - fibrocell has agreed to sell an aggregate of 8,000 units for a purchase price of $1,000 per unit
* Fibrocell Science - intends to use net proceeds of about $7.7 million from offering for continued clinical, pre-clinical development of product candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock