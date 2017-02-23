版本:
BRIEF-Fibrocell announces dosing of first patient in phase I/II clinical trial of FCX-007 gene therapy

Feb 23 Fibrocell Science Inc:

* Fibrocell announces dosing of first patient in phase i/ii clinical trial of fcx-007 gene therapy for treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

* Fibrocell Science Inc - six adult patients are targeted for phase I portion of trial

* Fibrocell Science Inc - says results of phase i portion of this trial are expected in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
