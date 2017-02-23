BRIEF-Fibrocell announces dosing of first patient in phase I/II clinical trial of FCX-007 gene therapy

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Fibrocell Science Inc:
* Fibrocell announces dosing of first patient in phase i/ii clinical trial of fcx-007 gene therapy for treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa
* Fibrocell Science Inc - six adult patients are targeted for phase I portion of trial
* Fibrocell Science Inc - says results of phase i portion of this trial are expected in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans