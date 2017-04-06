版本:
BRIEF-Fibrogen reports pricing of follow-on offering of common stock

April 6 Fibrogen Inc:

* Fibrogen, Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering of common stock

* Says offering of 5.23 million common shares priced at $22.95 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
