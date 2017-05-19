版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan

May 19 Fair Isaac Corp

* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan

* Board determined to discontinue regular cash dividend payments in favor of using its excess cash flow for share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
