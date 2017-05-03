版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Fidelity & Guaranty Life Q2 adjusted operating EPS $0.62

May 3 Fidelity & Guaranty Life:

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 revenue $438 million

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life qtrly average assets under management increased to $20.0 billion, up 9% over prior year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $283.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐