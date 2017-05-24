版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Fidelity & Guaranty Life to pay fee of $50 million to CF Corp, if deal terminated

May 24 CF Corp

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - in connection with termination of merger under specified circumstances, co may required to pay termination fee of $50 million to CF Corp Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qVQpxd) Further company coverage:
