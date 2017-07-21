FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月21日 / 晚上8点48分 / 18 小时内

BRIEF-Fidelity & Guaranty Life's unit enters into a second amendment

July 21 (Reuters) - Fidelity & Guaranty Life

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - on July 17, 2017 unit entered into a second amendment to which amends credit agreement dated as of august 26, 2014

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - original credit agreement provided for a three year $150 million unsecured revolving credit facility

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - amendment extends credit facility commitment, maturity date by additional year, facility would terminate on August 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uj9TPW) Further company coverage:

