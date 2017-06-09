BRIEF-Fidelity National, Black Knight Financial announce signing of formal agreements related to Black Knight share distribution

June 9 Black Knight Financial Services Inc
* Fidelity National Financial, Inc. And black knight
financial services, inc. Announce signing of formal agreements
related to previously announced tax-free plan to distribute
shares of black knight financial services, inc. Common stock
* Black Knight Financial Services Inc- distribution plan is
expected to be tax-free to all existing fnf and black knight
stockholders.
* Black Knight Financial Services Inc - agreements relating
to distribution plan have been approved by board of directors of
both fnfi and black knight
