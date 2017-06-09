版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Fidelity National, Black Knight Financial announce signing of formal agreements related to Black Knight share distribution

June 9 Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* Fidelity National Financial, Inc. And black knight financial services, inc. Announce signing of formal agreements related to previously announced tax-free plan to distribute shares of black knight financial services, inc. Common stock

* Black Knight Financial Services Inc- distribution plan is expected to be tax-free to all existing fnf and black knight stockholders.

* Black Knight Financial Services Inc - agreements relating to distribution plan have been approved by board of directors of both fnfi and black knight Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
