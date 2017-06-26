版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial announces acquisition of majority ownership stake in title guaranty of Hawaii

June 26 Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Fidelity National Financial, Inc. announces acquisition of majority ownership stake in title guaranty of Hawaii

* Fidelity National Financial Inc - Title guaranty will continue to be closely aligned with Chicago title as it formally becomes part of FNF title company family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐