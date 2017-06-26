BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial announces acquisition of majority ownership stake in title guaranty of Hawaii

PRECIOUS-Weaker dollar and stock market jitters drive gold higher

* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.