BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial enters credit agreement amendment

March 3 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Fidelity National Financial - on feb 24, abrh llc,
fidelity newport holdings llc & its units, entered into first
amendment to aug 19, 2014 credit agreement
* Fidelity National Financial - as per amendment, revolving
credit facility under credit agreement was reduced from $100
million to $60 million - sec filing
* Pursuant to amendment, letters of credit sublimit under
credit agreement was reduced from $40 million to $20 million
* Fidelity National Financial-amendment also removed from
credit agreement a provision that allowed abrh to enter into up
to $250 million of incremental loans
Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2m17cMW]
