BRIEF-Fidelity National reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

May 3 Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Reports first quarter 2017 diluted eps of $0.25 and adjusted diluted eps of $0.42, pre-tax title margin of 9.6% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 11.1%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $1.9 billion versus $1.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
