BRIEF-Fidelity National says Digital Insurance and certain units of OneDigital entered into amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Fidelity national financial inc-on march 17, digital insurance, inc and certain units of onedigital entered into amended and restated credit agreement
* Fidelity national financial - pursuant to amendment, maturity date of facility was changed from march 31, 2020 to march 17, 2022 - sec filing
* Fidelity national financial - pursuant to amendment revolving commitments under credit agreement were increased from aggregate of $160 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.