BRIEF-Fidelity National to sell majority interest in Capco Consulting business to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

May 23 Fidelity National Information Services Inc:

* FIS to sell majority interest in Capco Consulting Business to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

* Says CD&R to acquire 60 percent equity interest; FIS to retain 40 percent

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - FIS will receive cash proceeds of $477 million

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc says FIS expected the consulting business to contribute $0.11 – $0.12 to second half 2017 adjusted EPS

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - CAPCO to become an independent company

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - Russ Fradin to serve as chairman of independent CAPCO company, Lance Levy to continue as CAPCO CEO