版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Fidus Investment Corp commences public offering of common stock

June 19 Fidus Investment Corp

* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock

* Commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of 1.5 million shares of its common stock

* To use proceeds to make investments in lower middle-market companies, repay outstanding indebtedness, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐