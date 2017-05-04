BRIEF-Fidus Investment Corp reports Q1 net investment income per share $0.35

BRIEF-AETNA AND COMMUNITY CARE PHYSICIAN NETWORK SIGN COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT
May 4 Fidus Investment Corp
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly net investment income per share-basic and diluted $0.35
* Fidus Investment Corp - net investment income for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $7.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million,
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $16.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total investment income of $16.2 million
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017