BRIEF-Fidus Investment Corp reports Q1 net investment income per share $0.35

May 4 Fidus Investment Corp

* Fidus Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly net investment income per share-basic and diluted $0.35

* Fidus Investment Corp - net investment income for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $7.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million,

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $16.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total investment income of $16.2 million