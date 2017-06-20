版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Fidus Investment prices public offering of common stock

June 20 Fidus Investment Corp:

* Fidus Investment Corporation prices public offering of common stock

* Fidus Investment Corp - priced an underwritten public offering of 1.75 million shares of its common stock

* Fidus Investment Corp says public offering price was set at $16.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
