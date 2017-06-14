版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Fiera Capital announces the redemption of all series of class A shares

June 14 Fiera Capital Corp:

* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
