BRIEF-Fiera Capital issues to Samson Selling Partners 353,928 Class A subordinate voting shares

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Fiera Capital Corp:
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares
* Fiera Capital - co issued to Samson Selling Partners an aggregate number of 353,928 Class A subordinate voting shares at price per share of c$11.70
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million