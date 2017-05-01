BRIEF-Fiera Capital issues to Samson Selling Partners 353,928 Class A subordinate voting shares

May 1 Fiera Capital Corp:

* Fiera Capital - co issued to Samson Selling Partners an aggregate number of 353,928 Class A subordinate voting shares at price per share of c$11.70