BRIEF-Fiera Capital issues to Samson Selling Partners 353,928 Class A subordinate voting shares

May 1 Fiera Capital Corp:

* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares

