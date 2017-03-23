BRIEF-Fiera Capital Q4 earnings per share C$0.06

March 23 Fiera Capital Corp:

* Fiera Capital reports strong fiscal 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend

* Fiera Capital Corp- revenues for Q4 increased by $39.0 million, or 48 pct, compared to $81.9 million from previous quarter

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.06

* Fiera Capital Corp - assets under management amounted to $116.9 billion as at December 31, 2016 compared to $101.4 billion as at December 31, 2015