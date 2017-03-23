BRIEF-Fiera Capital Q4 earnings per share C$0.06

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
March 23 Fiera Capital Corp:
* Fiera Capital reports strong fiscal 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend
* Fiera Capital Corp- revenues for Q4 increased by $39.0 million, or 48 pct, compared to $81.9 million from previous quarter
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.06
* Fiera Capital Corp - assets under management amounted to $116.9 billion as at December 31, 2016 compared to $101.4 billion as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S