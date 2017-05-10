版本:
BRIEF-Fiera Capital qtrly adjusted net EPS $0.25

May 10 Fiera Capital Corp

* Fiera capital reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly assets under management ("aum") reach $122.1 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per share of $0.25

* Fiera capital corp - revenues for q1 ended march 31, 2017, were $100.6 million, representing an increase of $34.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
