BRIEF-Fiera Capital qtrly adjusted net EPS $0.25

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Fiera Capital Corp
* Fiera capital reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly assets under management ("aum") reach $122.1 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase
* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per share of $0.25
* Fiera capital corp - revenues for q1 ended march 31, 2017, were $100.6 million, representing an increase of $34.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit