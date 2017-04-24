版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports preliminary estimate AUM of $122.1 bln as at March 31

April 24 Fiera Capital Corp

* Fiera Capital reports march 2017 preliminary assets under management

* Says reported its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of $122.1 billion as at March 31, 2017

* Fiera Capital says compared to December 31, 2016, increase in AUM as at March 31, 2017 mainly attributable to market performance and client inflows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐