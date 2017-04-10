版本:
BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of projects owned by affiliates of D. E. Shaw renewable investments

April 10 Fiera Capital Corp

* Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of solar and wind power generation projects

* Fiera Infrastructure Inc - bought equity interest in portfolio of 8 projects owned by affiliates of D. E. Shaw renewable investments, other investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
