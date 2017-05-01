BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group appoints Nicholas Shepherd and CEO Richard Stockinger to board

May 1 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc-
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc appoints Nicholas P. Shepherd
and CEO Richard C. Stockinger to board of directors
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - stockinger will serve as a
class iii director with a term expiring at company's 2018 annual
meeting of stockholders
* Fiesta Restaurant Group - shepherd is an independent
director to serve as class i director with term expiring at co's
2019 annual meeting of stockholders
* Board of directors increases from 7 to 9 directors
