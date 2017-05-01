版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group appoints Nicholas Shepherd and CEO Richard Stockinger to board

May 1 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc-

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc appoints Nicholas P. Shepherd and CEO Richard C. Stockinger to board of directors

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - stockinger will serve as a class iii director with a term expiring at company's 2018 annual meeting of stockholders

* Fiesta Restaurant Group - shepherd is an independent director to serve as class i director with term expiring at co's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders

* Board of directors increases from 7 to 9 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐