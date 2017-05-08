版本:
BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group Q1 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.25

May 8 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.56

* Q1 revenue $175.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $178.1 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees total capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be $60.0 million to $70.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
