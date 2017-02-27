版本:
BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group Q4 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.27

Feb 27 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $171.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $173.8 million

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc says Q4 comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical decreased 4.0% and comparable restaurant transactions decreased 7.3%

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc says Q4 comparable restaurant sales at Taco Cabana decreased 3.5% and comparable restaurant transactions decreased 4.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
