BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management Q4 adjusted earnings $0.14/shr

March 21 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue fell 21.9 percent to $17.9 million

* Fifth street asset management inc - fee-earning assets under management of $3.7 billion as of december 31, 2016

* Fifth street asset management - on Dec 1, 2016, board appointed Patrick J. Dalton as co-president, effective January 2, 2017, succeeding Todd Owens

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc- Dalton was appointed as chief executive officer and a member of boards of directors of FSC and FSFR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: