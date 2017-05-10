版本:
BRIEF-Fifth Street Finance Corp reports qtrly basic earnings per share $0.06

May 10 Fifth Street Finance Corp:

* Fifth Street Finance Corp announces quarter ended March 31, 2017 financial results

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.06

* Qtrly net investment income of $18.5 million, or $0.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
