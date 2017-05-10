BRIEF-Fifth Street Finance Corp reports qtrly basic earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Fifth Street Finance Corp:
* Fifth Street Finance Corp announces quarter ended March 31, 2017 financial results
* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.06
* Qtrly net investment income of $18.5 million, or $0.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit