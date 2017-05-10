版本:
BRIEF-Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate announces qtrly net investment income of $0.17 per share

May 10 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp

* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. announces quarter ended March 31, 2017 financial results

* Qtrly net investment income of $0.17 per share

* Qtrly net asset value per share of $10.83 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
