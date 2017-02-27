版本:
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency

Feb 27 Fifth Third Bancorp:

* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.

* Fifth Third Insurance Agency Inc - transaction is expected to close in early March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
