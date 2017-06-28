版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp's capital plan include increase in qtrly stock dividend to $0.16 from $0.14 beginning Q3 2017 and to $0.18 beginning Q2 2018

June 28 Fifth Third Bancorp:

* Fifth Third Bancorp - co's capital plan include increase in qtrly stock dividend to $0.16 from $0.14 beginning 3q 2017 and to $0.18 beginning 2q 2018

* Fifth Third Bancorp - co's capital plan include repurchase of common shares in an amount up to $1.161 billion, or a 76 percent increase over 2016 capital plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐