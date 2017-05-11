版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Filo Mining Corp qtrly loss per share of $0.15

May 11 Filo Mining Corp

* Filo Mining reports first quarter 2017 results

* Filo Mining Corp qtrly loss per share of $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
