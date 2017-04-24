版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Final phase 3 study data show Spinraza positive results

April 24 Biogen Inc

* Final phase 3 study data show Spinraza(nusinersen) significantly improved motor function in children with later-onset spinal muscular atrophy

* Presymptomatic infants continued to achieve motor milestones generally consistent with normal development in new interim data analysis in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
