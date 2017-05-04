BRIEF-Financial Engines reports Q1 earnings per share $0.19

May 4 Financial Engines Inc

* Financial Engines reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to $114.1 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $480 million to $487 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Financial Engines Inc - As of March 31, 2017, assets under management were $144.4 billion and assets under contract were $1.11 trillion

* Financial Engines sees 2017 GAAP net income in range of $56 million to $58 million and 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in range of $158 million to $162 million