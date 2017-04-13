版本:
BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management reports 12.38 pct stake in Global Self Storage

April 13 Global Self Storage Inc:

* Financial & Investment Management Group reports a 12.38 percent passive stake in Global Self Storage Inc as of March 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pctYTj) Further company coverage:
