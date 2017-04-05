BRIEF-Finch Therapeutics, Takeda collaborate to develop microbiome therapeutics in inflammatory bowel disease

April 5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Finch Therapeutics and Takeda announce global collaboration to develop microbiome therapeutics in inflammatory bowel disease (ibd)

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says under terms of agreement, Takeda will make an upfront payment of $10 million to Finch

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says further details of agreement were not disclosed

* Takeda Pharmaceutical - Finch will be eligible for development, regulatory, commercial financial milestones & tiered royalties on worldwide net sales