BRIEF-Finicity and Wells Fargo ink data exchange deal

April 4 Wells Fargo & Co

* Finicity and Wells Fargo ink data exchange deal

* Wells Fargo - Finicity will access co's data exchange API on Wells Fargo's gateway channel developer portal, which was launched in September of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
