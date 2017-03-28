版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Finisar appoints Helene Simonet as new director

March 28 Finisar Corp:

* Finisar Corporation appoints Helene Simonet as new director

* Finisar Corp - Finisar's board now consists of seven directors who are elected to staggered three-year terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐