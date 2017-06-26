版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Finjan announces public offering of common shares

June 26 Finjan Holdings Inc-

* Finjan announces public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
