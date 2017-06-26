BRIEF-Finjan announces public offering of common shares

BRIEF-Banro provides corporate update
Banro Corp - Received notice from NYSE Market LLC that Banro is back in compliance with NYSE market's continued listing standards
June 26 Finjan Holdings Inc-
Finjan announces public offering of common shares
SAO PAULO, June 28 The high correlation between iron ore price trends and cash generation at Vale SA shows the dependence that the world's No. 1 producer of the mineral has on that segment, a presentation to investors showed on Tuesday.
Says public offering of 3.50 million common shares priced at $9.00per share