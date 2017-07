July 26 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc:

* Says court grants Finjan's motion to strike ESET'S affirmative defenses and dismiss counterclaims

* ESET and ESET S.P.O.L. have until August 14, 2017, to amend their affirmative defenses and counterclaims

* Says court granted co's motion to dismiss ESET'S thirteenth, fourteenth, fifteenth and sixteenth counterclaims for declaratory judgment