版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Finjan holdings units enters into an omnibus agreement with Sophos Group

April 3 Finjan Holdings Inc

* Finjan units announced that on March 30 entered into an omnibus agreement with Sophos Group, PLC, Sophos Limited, and Sophos Inc

* Agreement resolved all parties' disputes

* Terms of agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐