BRIEF-Finjan Q1 revenue $25 million

April 18 Finjan Holdings Inc:

* Finjan generated $25 million in revenues and achieved profitability for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue $25 million

* Finjan Holdings - as of April 10, 2017, co retired entire $10.2 million Series A preferred stock financing led by Halcyon Long Duration Recoveries Investments I

* Finjan Holdings Inc - we are on track to achieve full year profitability in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
